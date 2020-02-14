Des Moines woman charged with OWI, burglary in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Des Moines woman has been arrested by the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after failing to maintain control of her vehicle while driving and several other charges on February 7.

Around 6:55 p.m. on February 7, DCSO received a call about a vehicle on Highway 71 in the 3100 block, heading northbound in the southbound lane at a high rate of speed.

According to the reporting party, the vehicle had crossed over into the northbound lane and turned its lights off before turning easy on 250th Street.

It was then reported that the vehicle crashed in the 2300 block of 250th Street, and the reporting party advised that one person exited the vehicle and made their way towards a nearby tree line.

Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the reporting party.

At the scene, DCSO’s K9 Sasha was released to track down the individual who fled the vehicle.

Sasha led the deputies to a nearby acreage.

When the deputies approached the residence, they could hear glass breaking.

Deputies later identified the individual as Joy Konchalski, 41, of Des Moines.

Konchalski was allegedly breaking a window.

It was determined that she was not supposed to be at the residence where she was breaking the window.

Deputies took Konchalski into custody.

At the jail, a drug recognition expert (DRE) conducted multiple tests on Konchalski.

It was determined that Konchalski was intoxicated after the tests were conducted.

Konchalski was charged with OWI first offense, driving too fast for road conditions, failure to maintain control of her vehicle, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, burglary in the third-degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.

Konchalski is currently being held on a $7,000 bond/surety.

The DCSO was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Milford Police Department.