Derek Olson sentenced for murder of Bancroft, NE man

WEST POINT, Neb. (KCAU) – One suspect in the 2017 death of a Bancroft, Nebraska man has been sentenced.

Thursday in the Cuming County Courthouse in West Point, Nebraska, Derek Olson was sentenced to serve 40 to 60 years for the murder of Ernest Warnock. He will also serve two to four years for second-degree arson.

The court credited Derek Olson with 858 days he’s already served.

Derek Olson and his father Jody Olson were convicted of the 2017 murder of Ernest Warnock, 64, and setting his house on fire.

Jody Olson is set to be sentenced Thursday at 11 a.m.