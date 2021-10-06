Dept. of Education director makes stop at Sioux City Career Academy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Helping people get from education to employment in Iowa was the main focus on Wednesday during a visit with a state official.

Local business partners, school board members, and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo visited the the Sioux City Career Academy to see the progress of the new program.

The academy began in 2017 and focuses on making the area’s student workforce ready soon after high school.

SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Paul Guassman reflected on Wednesday’s visit.

“It was interesting to hear them see the progress over the years and to really take the dream that we have today and make it even stronger for kids. Our goal is that kids graduate with a diploma and a plan for their future,” said Gausman.

The Sioux City Career Academy provides more than 30 pathways to careers, ranging from welding to nursing.