MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was charged with animal neglect after she allegedly left multiple dogs by themselves at a residence in Moville for several months and not all of them survived.

According to court documents, Megan Goeden allegedly left three dogs by themselves from October 2021 to June 14, 2022. The documents described the conditions of the residence on Jackson Street as “deplorable.”

Moville Police officers were sent to the residence on June 14 after receiving a number of complaints from neighbors. While officers were at the home, the documents stated that the temperature had reached around 100 degrees. The residence didn’t have heat or air conditioning and from February 5, the home didn’t have any running water. There was no water available for the dogs at all, according to the documents, and the home was covered in filth from dog urine and feces. Some windows were stated to be broken and others were stated to have plastic over them.

The documents indicated that two of the dogs were extremely dehydrated, and one of them had died. The necropsy results indicated that the dog died from heat exhaustion and dehydration resulting from neglect.

Goeden surrendered the pets, and Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue took control of them.

Goeden was arrested on July 12 and charged with one aggravated misdemeanor for animal neglect resulting in death and two simple misdemeanors for animal neglect without injury. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.

Additional court documents revealed Goeden signed a written arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on July 14 and a pretrial conference has been scheduled for September 30.