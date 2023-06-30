SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City RAGBRAI organizers announced the departure route through Sioux City for the annual bike ride on July 23.

While RAGBRAI announced the full route in March and the overnight towns in January, the detailed route

Cyclists will dip the tires in the Missouri River at the public boat ramp at Larsen Park Road. From there, they will head north on Hamilton Boulevard and then go east along Outer Drive. At 41st Street, cyclists will then turn east until hitting Floyd Boulevard, turning north and going through the Leeds neighborhood. Cyclists will then take 46th Street east where it then becomes D12/110th Street outside city limits.

The Sioux City RAGBRAI Public Safety Committee made the announcement Friday for the 50th annual bike ride.

Sioux City RAGBRAI is asking homeowners and businesses along the route to wish cyclists well by decorating signs and lining the streets.

Ahead of the Sunday departure, there will be a day of festivities on Saturday, July 22, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

The Sioux City Public Museum has already opened a RAGBRAI exhibit. In addition, the museum is also hosting two events, one each on the Friday and Saturday. At the July 21 event, Archives Manager Tom Munson will present “Sioux City Beers of Yesterday and Today,” looking at the brewing history of Sioux City, dating back to 1860. Then on July 22, Munson will highlight city landmarks and existing buildings with the presentation titled “Architectural Skyline Tour: A View from the Crown.” Both events are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., are free to the public, and will be hosted at the Crown Rooftop Bar.

Also on July 22, there is the free concert with four performers. The concert will kick off at 1:30 p.m. with Joe Donnelly, who will be followed by Ghost Cat at 4 p.m. After Ghost Cat, Flashback will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Closing out the show will be Spin Doctors, most well known for their hit “Two Princes,” at 9 p.m.

This is the eighth time Sioux City will serve as the starting point and an overnight town. In addition to Sioux City being the departure city with a day of festivities before the annual ride, Siouxland is host to many overnight RAGBRAI towns. That includes Storm Lake on July 24 and Carroll on June 25.