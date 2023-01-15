SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Anglers at Bacon Creek Park got a boost to their catch this weekend as the Iowa Department of Natural Recourses (DNR) stocked around 1,500 trout into Bacon Creek on Saturday.

The stock is part of the state’s efforts to lead anglers to places closer to home for trout fishing, rather than in the northern waters where trout are normally found.

The stocking is also funded in part by the anglers when they purchase an Iowa fishing license.

“It’s one of those few days that everybody understands what you’re doing,” said Ben Wallace with the DNR, “Everybody can kind of wrap their heads around putting in fish, you know, to catch and to have fun with. So, I always tell folks it’s one of the few times I can guarantee- just about guarantee you’ll catch a fish.”

The trout are expected to last through the winter and into spring.