SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has investigated Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City, claiming they didn’t pay out more than $330,000 to workers who earned it.

According to the U.S. DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, an investigation showed Sioux City’s Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF) LLC pork processing facility didn’t pay 413 employees for work they did before and after their shifts.

The duties outside their shifts included set up, clean up, and knife sharpening.

Not paying the employees for those hours of work means the company was violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. A release from the DOL said STF didn’t maintain accurate payroll records or pay employees for all of their hours worked or use the correct overtime rate.

“Our nation’s meat processing facilities are often staffed by vulnerable workers, some with language barriers and many unaware of their federal wage law protections,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Marcy Boldman in Des Moines, Iowa. “The division priorities worker protections for this essential and vulnerable workforce. Wage and Hour Division is available to answer questions from employees and employers about wage laws and other compliance issues in over 200 languages, regardless of immigration status.”

The division was able to recover $331,807 in back wages for the workers who were affected.