Department of Justice suing town of Walthill, Neb., for denial of construction of church

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the town of Walthill, Nebraska, for not allowing a church to be built.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Thursday, saying that the town violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) by denying a permit to build a new church by Light of the World Gospel Ministries, a non-denominational Christian congregation.

They said that Walthill “imposed a substantial burden on the church’s religious exercise without adequate justification and treated the church worse than comparable nonreligious assemblies and institutions.”

The complaint said that on Sept. 13, 2017, the town denied a special permit to build a church on property it owns in downtown Walthill while approving construction of other nonreligious places, including a library and an education center, during the same time.

A provision of RLUIPA requires religious assemblies to be treated the same as nonreligious assemblies.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said that the Department of Justice is committed to protecting the rights of congregations to exercise their faith.

“Treating places of worship less favorably than nonreligious assemblies is unlawful discrimination against religious exercise,” Dreiband said

Joe Kelly, a United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska, said, “Walthill is obligated to treat religious assemblies and institutions on equal terms with nonreligious assemblies and institutions. This complaint reflects our commitment to protect the religious liberties of all people in this district.”

The Department of Justice announced the formation of the Religious Liberty Task Force in July of 2018. The Task Force is meant to help coordinate work on religious liberty litigation and policy, and to implement the Attorney General’s 2017 Religious.

