DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Some students in the Storm Lake area may be able to benefit from the investment by the Department of Education.

The fund will be part of federal Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grants which are intended to prepare students for postsecondary education.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Education, the program will support a cohort of students over a seven-year period from low-income backgrounds. This comes as part of an effort to increase the number of students who seek out postsecondary education.

“We are grateful for this federal investment in our work to provide 7,500 students most in need of support with critical wrap-around services as they meet high expectations in middle school and beyond,” said Director of the Iowa Department of Education McKenzie Snow, “Alongside schools, postsecondary institutions and community partners, we will continue to provide students what they need to realize their incredible potential.”

Iowa’s proposal partners with 13 schools in districts where more than 50% of the student body is eligible for free or reduced-price meals. These schools include Burlington, Cardinal, Centerville, Clinton, Columbus, Davenport, Davis County, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Saydel, South Tama, and Storm Lake.

The release states that funding will be provided to the districts to help them:

Grow college and career readiness efforts for all students.

Increase school counselor and staff capacity in providing college and career counseling.

Provide targeted wrap-around services to meet the academic, behavioral, and emotional needs of students and their families.

Offer college and career advising, exploration, and transition services rooted in students’ Individualized Career and Academic Plans (ICAP) to reinforce their aspirations with a clear plan for and through postsecondary opportunities.

“We thank Governor Reynolds for her leadership in this successful GEAR UP application and the entire Iowa congressional delation for its support and recognition of our work as crucial to the future success of Iowa and its students,” Iowa College Aid Community Engagement Section Chief at the Iowa Department of Education Christina Sibaouih said.

Additionally, the release states that half of the GEAR UP funding, along with more than $8 million from partner contributions, will be used for scholarships for students to pursue up to four years of postsecondary education and training.