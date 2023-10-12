SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Education states that almost 19,000 applications have been approved for the student’s first education savings accounts for the 2023-24 school year.

More than 29,000 applications were sent for an ESA. Families may use up to around $7,600 per student to pay for private school expenses, such as tuition and fees.

Application numbers in northwest Iowa counties are as follows:

Sioux received 1,200

Woodbury received 930

Carroll received 438

Plymouth received 415

O’Brien received 257

Lyon received 198

Crawford received 154

Buena Vista received 154

Clay received 143

Palo Alto received 75

Pocahontas received 43

Calhoun received 30

Sac received 29

Osceola received 18

Cherokee received 17

Ida received 14

Monona received 13

Dickinson received 12

Emmet received 1