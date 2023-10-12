SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Education states that almost 19,000 applications have been approved for the student’s first education savings accounts for the 2023-24 school year.
More than 29,000 applications were sent for an ESA. Families may use up to around $7,600 per student to pay for private school expenses, such as tuition and fees.
Application numbers in northwest Iowa counties are as follows:
Sioux received 1,200
Woodbury received 930
Carroll received 438
Plymouth received 415
O’Brien received 257
Lyon received 198
Crawford received 154
Buena Vista received 154
Clay received 143
Palo Alto received 75
Pocahontas received 43
Calhoun received 30
Sac received 29
Osceola received 18
Cherokee received 17
Ida received 14
Monona received 13
Dickinson received 12
Emmet received 1