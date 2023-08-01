Iowa (KCAU) — Due to extreme summer conditions, emergency haying or grazing will be allowed in several northwest Iowa counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency is granting exceptions for Buena Vista, Cherokee, and Pocahontas counties in Siouxland.

Farmers with an interest in haying and grazing of CRP land must request approval and obtain a modified conservation plan before proceeding.

CRP participants can reach out to the local FSA office to determine eligibility specifics. They’ll also need to sign up and get approval before any haying or grazing can begin.