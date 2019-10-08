Dental health program provides Siouxland student with screenings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dental health was the focus for Siouxland students Tuesday.

I-Smile is a school program providing dental care and education to Iowa students. Bryant Elementary kids got free dental screenings as a part of the program.

School officials say a school-wide event like this helps kids get the dental checkups they need.

“We’re really trying to hit those kids who don’t go to the dentist, find them, get them some preventative care and then find them a dental home,” said April Yusten with the Siouxland District Health.

Nineteen organizations in Iowa administer I-Smile events at local schools with the help of the Iowa Department of Public Health.