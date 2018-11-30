Dense fog this morning, snow tomorrow

We have seen some winter weather so far this week, and this morning is no exception.

We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect this morning across most of the Siouxland area. We are looking at visibilities of around a mile or less this morning, so do take it slow on the roads.

With heavy fog and cooling temperatures out there, some of the fog could freeze to untreated surfaces. This means we could see a few slick spots out there this morning.

Cloudy skies will remain throughout the afternoon, and by the time we reach the evening hours, rain will begin to fall.

This will increase in intensity overnight and we could see around a half an inch of rain falling.

When we reach Saturday morning, that rain will switch over into snow. The snow will continue falling throughout Saturday, and that could even linger into early Sunday afternoon before we start clearing out.

WINTER STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS are in effect through 6pm on Sunday for all of Siouxland.

The warnings are in western Siouxland right now, where we are expecting even up to 5-10 inches of snow out there.

Sioux City and the surrounding metro area is looking to pick up a wet heavy 3-6 inches of snow with this, and further to the east and southeast, areas could see around 2-4 inches of snow.

Winds will also be strong throughout Saturday. We could see gusts of up to 30mph even with this. Even with the strong winds, because temperatures will be so warm, there will be decent melting so blowing snow is not expected.

By Sunday afternoon we will start to dry out and all next week we look to stay dry, but very chilly. Temperatures will only remain in the mid to upper 20’s throughout.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News