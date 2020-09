DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Denison woman died after authorities said she fell off a motorcycle on Saturday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened on Highway 39 near Denison Saturday around 9:25 p.m.

They said that Craig Promes was driving a 2020 Spyder motorcycle north on the highway when he made a sharp turn, and Julie Promes, a passenger, fell off.

Julie Promes died as a result.

The incident is still under investigation.