Denison teacher placed on leave says she will return to work on Monday

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Denison High School teacher who was placed on leave for saying the N-word as part of her class instruction says she will back to work starting Monday.

Crystal Holt, a government teacher at Denison High School of 23 years, was accused of saying the N-word during a school lesson on November 14. Holt told KCAU 9 that a question during her lesson on capital punishment and the death penalty sparked all of the controversies. The Denison Community School District said they learned of the situation on Nov. 15 and suspended her while they conducted an investigation.

The school said they were conducting an investigation. Since then, Students staged a walkout and protested on Tuesday. Later that night at a school board meeting, parents, students, and community members filled the room to express concerns or support for Holt.

In a statement released on Thursday, the school district said they completed their investigation and that Holt had no malicious intent when saying the N-word. They said that during a government class, Holt explained to students that “derogatory terms were used by the perpetrator while committing a horrendous act. In doing so, the teacher used the “N” word in its entirety while instructing.”

The school said that the situation has impacted the school and that they will work with Holt to make any necessary changes while they work with her to bring her back into the classroom. Holt told KCAU 9 that she will return to the school Monday.

In addition, the school will be creating a High School Cultural Advisory Committee of students, teacher, and administrators to “ensure [the schools learning environment] is free from cultural bias.” The school will continue to also continue professional development in diversity and cultural training. The school will also create a committee with parents, educators, administrators, and school board members to create “to advance communication.”

The school ends the statement by saying they regret the impact the situation had on the school and the community.

Read the school’s full statement below: