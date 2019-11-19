Live Now
Denison school students walk out, protest after teacher accused of using racial slur

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – Students at Denison High School have walked out and started to protest in front of the school. The cause of the walkout was due to a teacher who is accused of using a racial slur in class.

The school said Friday that they were aware of the situation and that they take the issue seriously. The school also said they apologize and they were working to investigate the matter.

We learned of a situation at Denison High School today that involved a teacher using a racial slur in a classroom…

Posted by Denison Community School on Friday, November 15, 2019

Students say they don’t feel the school is doing enough though. Tuesday at 10 a.m., students walked out and chanted “DHS is unfair” and “We want justice.”

