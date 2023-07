CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Denison has won $500,000 from an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

According to the Iowa Lottery, John Doijok won the $500,000 prize from the “$500,000 CA$H” scratch game.

The ticket was bought at the S&S Convenience Store on Fourth Avenue in Denison.

Dojiok claimed his prize in Clive.