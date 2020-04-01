Closings
Denison man sentenced 15 years in prison for meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Denison man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Jose Carlos Ramirez-Martines, 31, Denison, received his prison term after a December 6, 2019, jury verdict found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a recent press release, evidence at Ramirez-Martinez’s trial showed that he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine from October 2015 trough September 2016, from the Denison area.

Ramirez-Martinez would have co-conspirators travel from Denison to Worthington, Minnesota, to deliver half pounds of methamphetamine for subsequent sale in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

The co-conspirators would then return to Ramirez-Martinez with the money.

Ramirez-Martinez was sentenced in Sioux City to 180 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ramirez-Martinez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

