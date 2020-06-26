Denison man sentenced to federal prison on meth distribution charges

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Denison man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on June 25, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Juan Lopez-Zuniga, 50, of Denison, has been convicted by a jury on February 7, 2020, following a three day trial in deferral court for the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The verdict was returned following about three hours of jury deliberations.

According to recent documents, evidence shows at Lopez-Zuniga’s trial showed that he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from October 2015 through September 2016 around the Denison area.

Evidence also showed that he conducted runs from Denison to Worthington, Minnesota, delivering half-pound quantities of methamphetamine to a co-conspirator for further re-distribution in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

After delivering methamphetamine for re-distribution, Lopez-Zuniga would return to Denison with the money he received from the drug sales.

Lopez-Zuniga was sentenced to 127 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a five-year term of supervised release following his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lopez-Zuniga is being held by the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.

