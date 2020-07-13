Denison man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A motorcyclist was injured Sunday after a crash in Denison, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of North 20th Street and 4th Avenue N in Denison Sunday around 7:20 p.m.

Officials said that Nathaniel Short, 37, of Denison, was driving a 2019 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle at a high rate of speed north on 20th Street when another vehicle turned onto the road. The motorcycle rear-ended the other vehicle, causing Short to be thrown from the vehicle.

Short was flown by helicopter to an Omaha hospital.

The second vehicle and unidentified Sedan, left the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

