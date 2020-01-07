Denison hospital agrees to pay $3.5 million in wrongful death settlement

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A nearly four-year-old wrongful death lawsuit won’t be going to trial after Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison agreed to pay a $3.5 million settlement.

Jeffrey Bottjen, 50, died at the hospital in 2016 while undergoing surgery to remove a piece of food stuck in his throat.

According to the lawsuit, a breathing problem arose during the operation and medical personnel were not able to resuscitate him.

His family sued the hospital, a doctor and a nurse anesthetist. That suit was dropped on January 2, according to the family’s attorney.