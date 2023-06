SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Demolition has begun on the old YMCA building in downtown Sioux City.

A portion of the structure is already torn down with plenty left to come down.

Back in May, the Sioux City City Council approved a contract to Herbert Construction Company, Inc to tear down the building at 722 Nebraska Street. It was for around $390,000 for the demolition, removal of debris, and site work.

The construction around the building is set to be finished by December 1.