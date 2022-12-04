SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Democrats voted to strip Iowa as the first in the nation in the presidential nominating calendar. The committee made the move after technical meltdowns that sparked chaos and marred results in the Iowa 2020 caucuses.

The DNC’s rules and bylaws committee voted to replace the hawkeye state with South Carolina as the leadoff state starting in 2024.

In a voice vote on Friday, only Iowa and New Hampshire voted no while everyone else voted yes to the change. The state has held the position of “First-in-the-Nation” since 1972.

President Biden endorsed the shakeup, saying it will better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate.

“Make no mistake,” said Iowa Democratic National Committee Member Scott Brennan, “Republicans will seize opportunity to double down on their caucuses and feed the narrative that Democrats have turned their back on Iowa. The actions taken here will be taken as a refusal to have a dialogue with voters and will exacerbate electoral difficulties in Iowa. We are creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of electoral failure and creating a FOX News bubble for our presidential candidates in which they have no opportunity or responsibility to meet and communicate with voters in red-leaning states in the middle of this country.”

The DNC still has to approve the proposed changes in a vote likely to happen in early 2023, but it’s nearly certain that they will follow the committee’s lead.

“Iowa does not have the luxury of conducting a state-run primary, nor are Iowa Republicans likely to support legislation that would establish one,” said Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Ross Wilburn, “Our state law requires us to hold a caucus before the last Tuesday in February, and before any other contest.”

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said that he encourages the Iowa Democratic Party to move forward with its plan to follow Iowa law and hold Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses just as the republican party of Iowa.

Jeremy Dumkrieger, the chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, says the DNC doesn’t tell the party what to do, and the state of Iowa tells the party how to run elections. He added that the chaos that happened in the 2020 Iowa Caucuses came at the hands of the DNC.

“The caucuses ran very very smooth, probably the smoothest I’ve ever had, up until we had that app crash that the DNC forced us to use,” said Dumkrieger, “It was a complete disaster because of that issue, and that issue alone. If we had not had that happen it would have been the smoothest in caucus history.”

Dumkrieger told KCAU 9 that they knew this decision was going to happen, but they didn’t know when and where they were going to be in the nominating calendar.

The committee approved moving South Carolina’s primary to February 3rd, then Nevada and New Hampshire on February 6, Georgia on February 12, and Michigan on February 27, 2024.