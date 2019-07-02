Democratic presidential candidates coming to Siouxland

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fresh off their first debate, several Democratic candidates are heading to Siouxland this week.

Tuesday, July 2, at 9 a.m. Tim Ryan will be at the Hardline Coffee in Sioux City for a round table.

Then on Wednesday, July 3, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be holding a town hall at North High School. He’ll be in Storm Lake on July 4 for the parade.

Senator Kamala Harris will be in Sioux City on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m. for a town hall at the New Life in Christ Church of God.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story