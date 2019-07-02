Democratic presidential candidates coming to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fresh off their first debate, several Democratic candidates are heading to Siouxland this week.

Tuesday, July 2, at 9 a.m. Tim Ryan will be at the Hardline Coffee in Sioux City for a round table.

Then on Wednesday, July 3, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be holding a town hall at North High School. He’ll be in Storm Lake on July 4 for the parade.

Senator Kamala Harris will be in Sioux City on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m. for a town hall at the New Life in Christ Church of God.