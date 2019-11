SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to host a town hall in Sioux City starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at West Middle School.

Earlier on Tuesday, Buttigieg was in Denison hosting a town hall.

He also stopped by a local restaurant and spoke with voters over lunch.

The South Bend, Indiana Mayor has surged in the polls recently and now sits among the top of the crowded field of candidates.