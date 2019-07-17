Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden speaks to large Sioux City crowd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

The frontrunner in the crowded Democrat primary is in Siouxland Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden making a stop in LeMars in the afternoon before speaking to a large crowd at Country Celebrations in Sioux City in the evening.

As we know, Siouxland is no stranger to presidential candidates, but this is the first time the former vice president has stopped in Siouxland this campaign season. And people are excited to hear from him in person.



“I’m looking forward to seeing him. I’m still deciding between him and Elizabeth Warren, so it’s good to see him in person and make up my mind,” said one person waiting to take a seat at the event.

People started lining up by the middle of the afternoon and more are coming in waiting to secure their spots inside.



This major event is a new experience for the owners of Country Celebrations. The Sioux City venue is popular for weddings and local events and the owners say they’ve hosted candidates before but never anything to this extent.

“The whole team came in and helped set up. They brought a surround system, new lights, new equipment we’ve never done before. It’s exciting to have something new,” said Erica Antrim of Country Celebrations.

And like all of the people waiting, the owners say they’re excited to meet a former vice president in person. Biden is expected to take the stage at 6 tonight.