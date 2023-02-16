SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library launched its Internet for All Program in January 2023 and officials said the demand is still strong.

The program lets Siouxlanders check out laptops, routers, hotspots and iPads.

Jenn Delperdang with the Sioux City Public Library said the library had about 1,900 devices available when the program started and since then, many Siouxlanders have put these resources to good use.

“We have seen people in the community come in from all walks of life, from students to personal use, we’ve seen families,” said Delperdang.

The program runs until the end of 2023. While laptops and hotspots are still available, there is currently a waitlist for the iPads and routers.