Demand for child self-defense training rising in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Xavior Harellson’s disappearance has some Siouxland parents seeking self-defense training for their kids to help them stay ready for a worst case scenario.

“What’s happening is parents want their child to be aware of their surroundings and when they’re out in the community, and we give them that sense of knowledge in every class that we teach,” said Jamie Dallen, the Head Instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts.

Giving their children the tools they need in any circumstance.

“In a situation like that where we had the unfortunate situation with the child abduction recently, seconds count. Okay, and having a kid that’s able to think on his feet quicker or offer some resistance to a potential abductor, could make all the difference in the world,” said Blayne Barrs, the parent of a student who trains at Tiger Rock Martial Arts.

Tuesday’s Amber Alert of a 5-year-old Iowa boy and the disappearance of the Montezuma boy have changed the perception of life in Siouxland for some

“It’s starting to get closer to home. Typically in the Siouxland area this wasn’t something that was a lot like abductions or getting taken, kidnapped, and stuff like that. Just people getting taken, period,” said Dallen.

“As a parent, you want what’s best for your child and you want to do what’s going to be or give them the best opportunity to be successful in life, to be safe in life and enrolling into these classes is huge,” said Barrs.

Dallen says the first things he teaches kids in self-defense classes is to use their voices and be heard in dangerous situations. He calls it the “bat signal” so that the good guys can help save the day.