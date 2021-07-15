Delta variant dominant strain of COVID-19 in US and Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — “It’s kind of the illness that never seems to go away, right?”

Local health departments have once again, began releasing data on the number of COVID cases they see daily, just after states were starting to veer away from record reporting.

“The delta variant, though it may be contagious, more contagious than previous versions, we had the UK variant before this, and had other pieces of other variations before this happened and so nothing really changes as far as what we do,” Brock said.

The delta Variant now accounts for about 58% of COVID-19 cases in the US. Newly confirmed cases per day have doubled over the past two weeks nationally. Director of Siouxland District Health Department, Tyler Brock says in our region, 80% of new cases are of the delta strain.

“It is dominant in the region, not so much here but we haven’t had any reports of the delta variant case locally, but that’s not something that gets reported to us every time.”

The current vaccination rate for Woodbury County sits somewhere between 39% and 40%, Brock says that’s a number he would like to see increase.

“One of the reasons we’re seeing more young people getting the virus is because it’s the younger people who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet,” Brock said.

He says were still quite a way from discussions of the booster shot, adding, that right now, he’s just focusing on spreading the word of getting vaccinated, and that has proven to be sufficient in preventing COVID and all its variants

“We still know that the vaccine works against it, we still know that staying home when your sick keeps people from getting infected, those are the things we’re going to stay vigilant by.”