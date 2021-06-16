Delta COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WAYNE, Neb, (KCAU) — A new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) health district.

The NNPHD said the Delta Variant was identified as originating in India, and has been classified as a “Variant of Concern” due to its ability to spread more easily.

“It is extremely important not to let your guard down. This virus will continue to be present in our

communities and will continue to cause illness and death. Although the number of cases has significantly decreased, using the tools we have to limit the spread of the virus in order to

prevent the development of new and more concerning variants is our main goal right now,” said Julie Rother, the NNPHD Health Director.

The NNPHD said the best way to limit spread of the variant is to wear a face mask, keep 6-feet of distance, and wash your hands well and often.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the NNPHD website or the CDC website.