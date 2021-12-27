SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wide-ranging flight delays have made an impact in Siouxland.

With so many delays and cancelations, some Siouxlanders were forced to make changes to their plans.

Over at Sioux Gateway Airport, a daily flight from Chicago touched down more than an hour behind schedule meaning some passengers had plans changed at the last minute.

“About an hour and fifteen minutes late. We actually got off and made it here okay as things worked out,” said one flyer.

Another said, “And which, like, it messed up our plans a lot and so I had to, like, tell my dad when to come back to pick me up and stuff.”

Tonight’s scheduled flight in from Chicago also shows that it is running about an hour behind schedule.

Meanwhile, this evenings’ flight in from Denver is currently running on time.