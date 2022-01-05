VERMILLION, Iowa (KCAU) — A Vermillion business is welcoming folks back to a brand-new space.

What was once the site of a defunct bowling alley has been revitalized as the Dakota Center.

It has an arcade and events space for everything from date nights to weddings. The center will offer in-house food and will be open to area caterers for events.

Owner Brian Tooker says it is something that the community has been asking for.

“Kind of listening to what the community wanted and kind of just going with that and giving kids and adults some extra place to go,” said Tooker.

The Dakota Center is located on North Dakota Street next to Pizza Ranch.