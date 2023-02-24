HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The defense for a woman charged with murder in connection to a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is asking for her charges to be dismissed in the case.

Carrie Jones, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony. She was arrested in connection to the Aug. 4, 2021, quadruple homicide in Laurel, of which her husband Jason Jones, 42, is accused of killing four people and then lighting the two homes on fire.

Carrie Jones’ defense filed a plea in abatement Thursday, asking the court to dismiss all charges against Carrie Jones. The defense argued that the prosecution failed to establish probable cause by failing “to present any complete evidence that” Carrie Jones actually committed the crimes she’s accused of and that failing to present complete sworn testimony. Carrie Jones’ defense also asked for a copy of the testimony heard on the February 15 preliminary hearing.

A hearing for the plea in abatement is being held Monday morning. An arraignment for Carrie Jones will also be held at the same time.

At that preliminary hearing, Nebraska State Patrol investigators testified that Carrie Jones had actually seen her husband leaving one of the residences, as well as possibly had gotten rid of the clothes he was wearing the night of the murders after giving him first aid. Investigators also added a possible motive as to why Jason Jones killed Gene Twiford, saying Carrie Jones told them that Gene Twiford allegedly sexually harassed her.

After her arrest in December 2022, the Nebraska State Patrol stated they found evidence on phones of Carrie Jones playing a role prior to the August 4 murders. Carrie Jones appeared in court on January 23 and pleaded not guilty to her charges.

Prior to Carrie Jones’ arrest, several residents filed protection orders against Jones over alleged threats made to them and being informed that purchased a firearm.

Regarding Jason Jones, a judge heard arguments on February 13 after Jason Jones’ attorney filed a motion to quash sections of the Nebraska death penalty statutes as unconstitutional. Prosecutors said they seeking the death penalty for Jason Jones. The judge said he would make a decision sometime after March 17.

Jason Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony for the August killings of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53.

After his arrest, he was taken to a Lincoln hospital for what was described as “significant burns.” He was released from the hospital on Oct. 26, 2022, and then transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment in Lincoln.