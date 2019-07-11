Defending champion wins Rivercade’s hot dog eating contest

It’s not at the level of the eating contest held in Coney Island each 4th of July, but Siouxlanders took a bite out of Rivercade Wednesday night.

This year’s hot dog eating contest drawing a field of 10 men and women to Schweddy’s hot dog shop on 4th street. Contestants had to eat 10 hot dogs, the one with the fastest time would be declared the winner.

A returning contestant said there was much more competition this year.

“I think it was stronger this year. I was more intimidated this year, I was. I was last year’s champ so I had to defend it and I came in very confident,” two-time Hot Dog Eating Champion Jesse Taylor said.

The contest is one of more than two dozen events included on this year’s Rivercade schedule. One week from Wednesday thousands will line 3rd street for the Pepsi Rivercade Parade.