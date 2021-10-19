Deer-involved crash sends Stanton woman to hospital

Photo Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A 20-year-old was hospitalized for injuries she sustained in a crash involving a deer on Monday night.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a deer-involved crash on 565th Avenue at around 7 p.m.

The crash was about eight miles southwest of Stanton, and officials said Jenna Drott, 20, of Stanton, crashed into a deer on the road. The deer died, but the vehicle Drott was in entered the east ditch and hit a tree.

Photo Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Drott was taken to the Faith Regional Health Service to treat crash-related injuries. The vehicle is considered a total loss, and officials said the driver’s side door was caved in from the crash.

