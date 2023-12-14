SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday, a water quality initiative in four northwest Iowa counties grew.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said the Deep Creek Water Quality Initiative Project will now expand to focus on edge-of-field practices such as bioreactors and saturated buffers. The expansion will be located in Plymouth County and Sioux County.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture is allocating more than $660,000 for the next phase of the expanded project.

The Deep Creek Project has almost 27,000 acres of cover crops that have been seeded since 2014.