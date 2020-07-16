DeCora, Chamberlain win Winnebago Tribal Council Special Election

Lorelei DeCora and Brian Chamberlain. Photos Courtesy of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Lorelei Hope DeCora and Brian Chamberlain have won Winnebago Tribal Council Special Election on Wednesday.

DeCora received 226 votes, or 26.46%, of the total votes. Chamberlain received 221 votes, or 25.88%, of the total number of votes.

According to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Facebook page, there will be a special Tribal Council meeting and swearing-in ceremony at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting will not be open to the public but there will be a live stream through the tribe’s YouTube channel.

For the full results from the July 15 Special Election, see the Facebook post below.

For the proposed agenda for July 16 special meeting, see below.

