Decision for Elk Creek Development in Sioux City delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new residential development planned in Sioux City hit a snag during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Council members deffered a vote that would have established a development agreement with Elk Creek Development, LLC. The company is planning a development on the city’s east side.

During the meeting, developers and contractors for the project raised concerns over building standards set by the city for the Elk Creek Subdivision.

“You know our standards have added considerable cost to the project and the developers obviously don’t want to do it. And Alex (Watters) worked hard to get a compromise, I just don’t think that compromise is probably going to pass so we’ll have to see. Hopefully in the next week they can work something out so that we can continue move the project,” Mayor Bob Scott said.

The Elk Creek Subdivision is planned for the 43 acres property near the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Lake Port Road.