Decent few days, then snow returns

The snow has moved out, but extremely cold temperatures have taken its’ place.

We ended up seeing 2 inches recorded at the Sioux Gateway Airport, and a widespread 1-3 inches was recorded throughout Siouxland. A few spots also got up to around 4 inches of blowing snow.

The winds have also slightly died down overnight, but there is still a healthy breeze that will be present through the morning hours.

Wind chills have dramatically dropped overnight, and we are seeing wind chills as low as around -30 for some spots, especially in northwest Iowa.

This has prompted wind chill advisories to be put into effect for all of us here in Siouxland.

Some spots in extreme northeastern Siouxland are under wind chill warnings this morning, as their wind chills could dip as low as -40.

With plentiful sunshine today, temperatures will bounce back, but not by much. We are expecting a high temperature around 12 degrees in the metro area, which is still warmer than yesterday.

More sunshine returns tomorrow, and so do warmer temperatures briefly. upper 20’s and low 30’s are expected for your Saturday, with plentiful sunshine.

Starting off next week, it looks like on Sunday we will have a small disturbance move through. With cold temperatures, this is expecting to dump around an inch across Siouxland. This could bring a few slippery spots on the roadways here and there, but we are not expecting massive issues with this one.

Monday night into Tuesday morning looks like a healthier chance to see some heavier snow. Models are tracking a strong low pressure system that will scoot to the south of Siouxland. This could bring decent snowfall totals and strong winds on the back end of the storm. We will have all of the latest on this incoming system over the next few days.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News