HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Cedar County judge has ruled that Jason Jones is eligible for the death penalty after Jones attempted to quash portions of it.

In a court document filed on Thursday, a Cedar County judge ruled that Jones has not shown proof that there is any reason the death penalty should be invalid or unconstitutional regarding his case.

Jones’ Motion to Quash has been denied in its entirety and dismissed.

Jones filed the motion to quash in January on grounds that Nebraska Death Penalty Statues were unconstitutional.

Jason Jones is set to appear in court for an arraignment and entry of plea on May 22 at 10:30 a.m. in the Cedar County District Court.

Jason Jones has been charged with the murder of four people and setting their homes in Laurel, Nebraska on fire.