Death penalty hearing for man convicted of killing Sydney Loofe delayed until March

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A hearing to determine if a Nebraska man will receive the death penalty for killing a woman who arranged a Tinder date with him has been delayed until March.

An attorney for Aubrey Trail said in a court motion that one of his attorneys tested positive for COVID-19.

Attorney Ben Murray also argued the pandemic prevents out-of-state witnesses from traveling to Nebraska for the hearing, which was scheduled to start next week.

Trail was found guilty last year of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.