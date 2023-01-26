EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on January 19, officials were called to a home on the 1600 block of 8th Street for a call about an unresponsive child.

Iowa DPS said that Palo Alto County EMTs and the Emmetsburg Police Department responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures. The child was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital.

Officials later transported the child to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The child passed away on Tuesday with an autopsy conducted the following day at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Neither the age nor the cause of death has been disclosed at this time. Iowa DCI is currently investigating the incident.