Dean Foods agrees to sell Le Mars and 43 other facilities for $425 million to Dairy Farmers of America

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the country’s largest milk producers announced dozens of its assets will be sold, including a Le Mars facility.

Dean Foods Company will sell 44 different facilities to Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) for a reported $425 million.

If the deal is finalized, DFA will take over operations for those facilities until a bankruptcy hearing set for March.

Le Mars Daily Sentinel said Dairy Farmers of America will then be allowed to sell off assets.

Dean Foods declared bankruptcy in November of last year, so far there has been no mention of how Dean’s LeMars, Iowa operation would be affected.