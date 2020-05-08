Dealing with grief caused by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 has added extra stress and anxiety to the lives of a lot of people. The loss of experiences and milestones can also cause feelings of grief.

“There’s different stages of grief. At first there could be shock value and then you go into anger,” Jennifer Jackson, Executive Director for Heartland Counseling Services, said.

She said the pandemic has caused different people to grieve in different ways.

“It’s all ages it’s not just certain individuals because I think little kids are really missing their teachers their classmates,” Jackson added.

She said people are grieving everything from not being able to hug loved ones to losing a job.

Tracy Heilman is a mom of three, with her youngsest being a high school senior.

“My youngest is a high school senior and no graduation, no prom. Spring track season, which we were all looking forward to, and then my oldest is a senior in college and that graduation too,” Heilman said.

She said missing out on those experiences is difficult.

“All those milestones that you really look forward to this time of year, when it should be these big celebrations and graduation party and connecting with people in that way,” Heilman added.

Jackson said it’s important to recognize the signs of grieving.

“Overwhelming sadness, crying and it could also be regular signs of stress or anxiety, too. Increase in irritability lack of motivation,” Jackson added.

She said routine and normalcy are key.

“There is not going to be the old normal. We’re going to have to have a new normal. It’s going to be learning new schedules new routines and all of us are going to have to grieve some part of that,” Jackson said.

She said people struggling with grief should seek counseling if they don’t already have a support group.