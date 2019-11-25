Dealers from several states sell toys, antiques at local toy show

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Many holiday favorites were featured at the Midwest Collectors Toy Show over the weekend.

At the Delta Hotel in South Sioux City, on Sunday, 300 tables of antique and collectible toys were up for auction. Dealers from several states came to sell their toys. Everything from trains, games and dolls were up for grabs. Participants said it was like being a kid again.

“Cause everybody had them as a kid, you know. You get older and you’re like ‘wow, I’d like to have that back.’ So, that’s kinda what it’s all about,” said the event coordinator, Lloyd Schweigert.

If you missed out on the fun, the show returns next year the weekend before Thanksgiving.