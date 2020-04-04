Deadline for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Iowa extended through May

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – In Iowa, officials are extending a program aimed at helping people pay for utilities.

The Iowa Department of Human Rights said that due to the novel coronavirus, they have extended the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through May 31.

The program provides home owners and renters funding to cover heating costs. Eligibility is based on household size and income.

The department said they underst that Iowa families are dealing with many challenges, including reduced work hours or losing jobs. It’s available in every county,

People can find an application at their local community action agencies, as well as online. Local community action agencies may have other types of help available. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland can be reached by calling 712-274-1610.

The Iowa Utilities Board also ordered all electric and natural gas utilities, including municipal, cooperative, and investor-owned, and all investor-owned water utilities from disconnecting any customers until the public health emergency is lifted by the governor.