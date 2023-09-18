SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are only 3 days left until an official list of candidates for Sioux City School Board will be complete. Voters will elect five members during the November general election.

So far, 7 people have filed the necessary papers. They include Trisha Rivers and Phil Hamman, who were selected to fill the unexpired term of Perla Alarcon-Flory’s after she moved the district.

The list also includes Marguerite Cortez, Lance Ehmcke, Jebediah Hibbs, John Meyers, who previously served on the school board from 2007 until 2013, and Earl Miller.

Current Board President Dan Greenwell also has announced plans to seek re-election but is not yet listed on the district’s candidate list.