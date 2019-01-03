Deadline approaches for reduction of Iowa crop insurance

Iowa farmers that planted cover crop in the fall are reminded to sign up for a program that helps cut the cost of crop insurance.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture said that those farmers have until January 15 to sign up and get a $5 per acre reduction on their 2019 crop insurance.

The new premium reduction will be available for fall-planted cover crops with a spring-planted cash crop.

“We continue to see interest in cover crops growing across the state,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “This program can be an important tool to help farmers as they increase cover crop acres beyond what might be eligible for other state and federal programs. We have created a new online application process to make it as easy as possible for farmers to sign up and participate in the program.”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship worked with the USDA Risk Management Agency to establish the three-year demonstration project. Through it, they hope to expand the usage of cover crops in the state. This is the second year of the project. More than 700 farmers participated in the inaugural year of the program, using cover crops on nearly 170,000 acres.

Eligible farmers can sign up and learn more by clicking here.