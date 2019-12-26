Deadline approaches for Iowans to get Real ID

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although new ID requirements at the airport were decided on more than a decade ago, even some of the most frequent flyers haven’t heard of real ID’s.

Currently, less than 40% of Iowans meet real I-D requirements.

TSA spokesperson, Lisa Fardstein says, “It ensures all the states meet the minimum standards for issuing ID’s. It will help deter terrorists ability to use fraudulent identification.”

The key is this star in the upper right corner of the ID. The Real ID replaces your old driver’s license and can be upgraded at Iowa DOT license service centers.

And although the deadline isn’t until October of next year, to avoid long wait times, it’s best to get it done sooner rather than later.

Sioux City Resident, Stacey Gerhart says, “Plan ahead and try and get it way in advance because I’m sure there will be a bottleneck come October.”

You’ll need a list of documentation to obtain the real I-D, such as proof of residency and a birth certificate, in addition to a 10 dollar fee.

And if you forget to get your license upgraded before the deadline, TSA agents say there will be no exceptions made.

Fardstein says, “You’re officially between a rock and a hard place. It’s just not something you can talk your way out of. That could be one seriously expensive mistake.”

Click here to learn what documents you need and how to get a REAL ID in Iowa.