Dead Sioux City worker had warned virus was ‘everywhere’ at plant

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — In the days before his death, an Iowa meatpacking worker told his nephew that the coronavirus was spreading through his plant due to crowded spaces and a lack of personal protective equipment.

Husen Jagir died on May 1, about a week after he fell ill following a shift at the Seaboard Triumph Foods plant in Sioux City.

The plant, which is one of the nation’s largest pork processing facilities, announced this week that 59 of its workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and that it had taken several safety precautions.

Jagir’s nephew, Shila Dide, says that his uncle told him last month the virus was “everywhere” at the plant.